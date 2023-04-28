SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Friday is Arbor Day a day dedicated to the environment and planting trees. In Scranton, one group planted and dedicated trees to frontline heroes.

In honor of first responders who served the community during the covid-19 pandemic, the Shade Tree Commission in Scranton unveiled a plaque and planted five maple trees in Novembrino Park.

Organizers say the honor behind these trees is rooted in something much deeper.

“The tree will symbolize lasting hope that we have a lasting hope with each other as long as we all cooperate and we just all get together and solve a problem,” said Norma Jeffries the Shade Tree Commission Board Member.

A representative from Geisinger Northeast says it’s important for their healthcare workers to be recognized.

“Being remembered as a health care worker I think are staff needs to hear that and they need to hear how appreciated they are in the community and that’s important,” added Renee Blakiewicz from Geisinger Northeast.

One Scranton Shade Tree board member says the first responders are a lot like trees.

“Trees if you think about it nourish and protect people they’re rooted in the community as our first responders are they provide us comfort they provide us strength,” continued Joe Riccardo a Shade Tree Board Member.

Several doctors and nurses were in attendance along with local first responders. The West Scranton High School chorus closed out the ceremony with a musical performance.

Organizers of Friday’s event say the plaque stands as a lasting monument and remembrance of the impact first responders have on the community.