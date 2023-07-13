PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Thursday afternoon, the Saint Joseph’s Center on Laird Street hosted a cookout to show their appreciation for first responders in the community.

They said a prayer and enjoyed lunch outside. The first responders there all say how grateful they are to serve the community they do. They also had music and games to keep them entertained.

“It really means a lot that they appreciate what we do, and we appreciate what the providers here do for the clients,” said Plains Township Fire Department Chief Mark Ritsizk.

“We wanted to thank them and show our appreciation to them for showing such great support and you know being such good carers of our guys,” said Katie Martin, Program Coordinator for Saint Joseph’s Center.

This is the first time they hosted the cookout and hope to make it an annual event.