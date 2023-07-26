LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — First responders dedicate their lives to saving others, but what happens when the life of one of their own is in danger?

28/22 News reporter Emily Allegrucci shares what happened when a local fire captain received life-saving measures from his colleagues and the importance of immediate care.

On a day that seemed like any other, a Scranton firefighter had to fight more than flames. His biggest battle was fighting for his life.

“We completed extinguishing the fire, came out of the building, and next thing I knew I woke up in the hospital,” said Scranton Fire Department Captain Roger Rogalewicz.

On March 23, the Scranton Fire Department responded to a fire on Community Drive in Ransome Township when Captain Rogalewicz collapsed on scene. His fellow first responders immediately began CPR.

“I’ve been a firefighter for 34 years now. Always there to help other people, never expected it to be for me,” Captain Rogalewicz explained.

“I see Roger lying down in the road unconscious. Checked for a pulse, no pulse so we began CPR immediately taking over for the Scranton firefighters,” said Bruce Beauvais, Operations Manager for Pennsylvania Ambulance.

Roger’s heart had stopped, and the quick response by those on scene was what saved his life.

“Immediate CPR is always going to be the most important thing in cardiac arrest management. Push fast, push hard, push often,” Beauvais explained.

“The doctor at the emergency room and my cardiologist told me if they did not do that, I would not be here,” Captain Rogalewicz said.

Although CPR saved him, Roger’s journey was far from over. He was then transported to Geisinger Community Medical Center.

“He came in still in his firefighter gear so we’re cutting off the gear as part of just making sure that we weren’t missing any other causes of his unresponsiveness,” said Pennsylvania Ambulance Emergency Room Physician and Medical Director, Doctor Sean Morgan.

Roger had very low blood pressure and was put on a ventilator and an EKG showed he was having a massive heart attack. He was then rushed to the Cardia Catheterization Lab.

“Within ten minutes of him hitting the door of the cath lab, we opened up his artery in the heart, and right after that artery was open he started to stabilize, his blood pressure started to come back,” said Geisinger’s Northeast Region Director of Interventional Cardiology Doctor Yassir Nawaz.

Roger recovered not only physically, but he also had no neurological issues, something that’s common when someone suffers a heart attack that severe.

“The next morning, he was off the breathing tube, he was sitting on his bed, and he was talking saying ‘I’m ready to go home,” Doctor Morgan explained.

“The morning I came in, he’s sitting and talking in bed. He’s like the poster boy for the best possible things that could happen,” Doctor Nawaz said.

Roger being here began with the help of his colleagues.

“Fellow first responders helping first responders, what does that mean to you?” Allegrucci asked.

“The world,” Beauvais replied.

Something that he will be forever grateful for.

“I know all of the responders that worked on me personally over my career and they did the same thing they did for me as they would do for anybody,” said Captain Rogalewicz.

Captain Rogalewicz told 28/22 News that he is still going through cardiac rehab and, although he is not fighting fires at this time, he is still working with the Scranton Fire Department.