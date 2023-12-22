KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Giving back to those who give up the day with their families to keep ours safe.

Friday, several Jewish congregations came together at the Sidney and Pauline Friedman Jewish Community Center in Kingston to make gift bags for first responders as a way to say thanks and happy holidays.

More than two dozen members of the Jewish community came together here at the JCC to show their appreciation for first responders, especially those working on holidays.

A small act of gratitude for first responders.

“And it’s just our way of showing our appreciation for the work they do throughout the year and leaving their friends and families on Christmas and we’re just trying to bring them a little cheer,” said Daniel Messinger, President of Temple Israel in Wilkes-Barre.

On Friday, Jewish congregations from across Luzerne County joined Jewish Community Center members to appreciate first responders in a special way.

Cookies, crackers, cakes, and more are all packed into more than 250 customized ‘we respond’ bags to be given out to first responders working on Christmas day.

The annual effort brings the Jewish community together to thank first responders.

“I like helping out people that have done stuff for our congregants, and I like the people that help do it. so it’s fun to help,” says Sofia Kaplan.

Jewish leaders say that this holiday season, acts of charity help spread goodwill through their community during an uncertain time.

“This particular Christmas and New Year is bringing especially in the Jewish community a lot of consternation and concern about what’s happening. a lot of sadness going on in the Middle East right now and we wanna hope that acts like this can raise us up to happier times and, hoping for a blessed new year that actually brings peace and well-being for everybody,” explained Rabbi Larry Kaplan.

Those gift bags will be given out to first responders across Luzerne County on Christmas Day.