First named tropical storm in the Atlantic: Arthur

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The first tropical storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season has been named Arthur.

According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), The tropical storm gained enough strength to become a tropical storm Saturday night.

Tropical Storm Arthur is projected to move northeast. It is expected to brush against the North Carolina coast and bring tropical storm force winds and heavy rains on Monday.

The Atlantic hurricane season doesn’t officially start until June 1st. While it is early for a tropical storm to form in the Atlantic basin, it’s not rare.

According to NASA, this is the 6th consecutive year to have a named storm before the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season.

The storms are named by the World Meteorological Organization. The list of the 2020 Atlantic names are:

Arthur

Bertha

Cristobal

Dolly

Edouard

Fay

Gonzalo

Hanna

Isaias

Josephine

Kyle

Laura

Marco

Nana

Omar

Paulette

Rene

Sally

Teddy

Vicky

Wilfred