First Luzerne County bridge completed from controversial $5 vehicle fee

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The first bridge project has been completed in Hanover Township from the controversial $5 bridge fee that was implemented in 2017.

In 2019, the West Liberty Street Bridge’s limit was reduced causing school buses and ambulances to take an alternate route.

The vehicle fee was voted on in February 2020 to end the fee on December 31, 2021.

The completion of the bridge is a big relief to EMS, fire and police, as well as, residents around the area.

Eyewitness News reporter Julie Dunphy hears from first responders and residents tonight on Eyewitness News.