PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT is hosting a highly anticipated public open house in Luzerne County. This will be the first look at the proposed Fort Jenkins and Water Street Bridge projects.

Locals here in Pittston as well as West Pittston are hoping tonight brings long-awaited answers about the future of the Water Street Bridge. The meeting starts in about an hour at Wyoming Area Secondary Center in Exeter.

The proposed project involves the rehabilitation or replacement of the State’s Route 11 bridge or Fort Jenkins Bridge in Pittston and West Pittston.





Also, Luzerne County is considering a ‘bridge bundling’ agreement with PennDOT to include the county-owned Firefighters’ Memorial on Water Street as part of the overall project.

The Water Street Bridge was built in 1914 it has been closed since last summer after an inspection found extensive deterioration and erosion of the steel.

PennDOT says the project seeks to accommodate both local and regional traffic, as well as all modes of transportation including rail, transit, pedestrians, and bicycles.

According to the project web page, construction would start in the fall of 2026.

The open house is being held in the auditorium of the Wyoming Area Secondary Center in Exeter from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday evening a presentation is scheduled for 7 p.m.