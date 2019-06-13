First Lady Frances Wolf Encourages Action to Increase Pennsylvania’s Outdated Minimum Wage

LANCASTER, LANCASTER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – First Lady Frances Wolf today met with employees of The Stroopie Co. at The Lancaster Sweet Shoppe. There the First Lady called on Pennsylvania legislators to support workers and finally increase the commonwealth’s minimum wage to $15 per hour.

“Too many families in Pennsylvania are struggling to put food on their tables due to our outdated minimum wage, which is currently the lowest allowed by federal law and lags behind 29 other states,” First Lady Wolf said in a prepared release from PINS. “Increasing the commonwealth’s minimum wage to $15 would provide a much-needed boost for 2 million Pennsylvania workers — 1.2 million of whom are women.”

The Stroopie Co. was established in 2008 to make high-quality Stroopies to sell in Lancaster and across the U.S. while also supporting refugees who are starting over in Lancaster by providing meaningful employment at a livable wage far above Pennsylvania’s current $7.25 per hour.

During the first lady’s visit to the Lancaster Sweet Shoppe, Stroopie Co. CEO Jennie Groff commented, “Stroopies Inc. is committed to serving the women that work for us well by laying out a plan to offer a thriving wage. We believe that we all benefit when we care for what God has given us to nurture. For this reason, as small business owners we support the minimum wage increase in PA.”

The governor’s proposal to raise the wage to $12 per hour on July 1 and $15 per hour by 2025 has been introduced by Sen. Christine M. Tartaglione as SB 12 and Rep. Patty Kim as HB 1215.

The proposal is supported by 38 Pennsylvania economists and nearly 70 percent of Pennsylvanians according to recent polls. Of the more than 2 million workers benefiting from a $15 wage floor:

• 1.2 million, 61 percent, are women;

• 487,000, 24 percent, are parents;

• 1 million, 54 percent, have a family income under $50,000;

• 1.1 million, 55 percent, work full time of 35 or more hours per week. Putting more money in the pockets of workers will inject $9.5 billion into local economies and boost consumer spending in their communities. Raising the wage also reduces state costs as 70,000 adults work their way off Medicaid within two years, saving taxpayers over $150 million. The commonwealth’s current minimum wage of $7.25 per hour is the lowest allowed by federal law and trails most other states in the nation, including all of our surrounding states.

(Courtesy PINS)

Trending Stories

If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our Eyewitness News App. You can also follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.