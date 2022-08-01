KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — First Hospital in Kingston announced Monday they plan to close the hospital in the upcoming months due to a lack of staffing.

According to Commonwealth Health, First Hospital announced to patients, physicians, and staff members their plans to close the hospital and their affiliated outpatient treatment offerings on October 30, 2022.

Commonwealth Health says it became difficult to maintain adequate staffing at the hospital due to many providers, nurses, and other caregivers leaving their professions or the organization during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials stated after a violent incident at the hospital in June, the organization put a hold on new admissions. As admissions declined, more staff members chose to leave.

Commonwealth Health said in a statement:

We have stopped accepting new admissions. We are committed to providing ongoing care for current patients and to an orderly transition that provides for the safe discharge or placement of all patients before October 30.” Commonwealth Health Media

According to Commonwealth Health, First Hospital has been open since 1983 and as of August 1, 2022, has 328 employees and 36 patients.