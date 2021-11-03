First female mayor elected in Taylor borough history

TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Taylor borough has elected its first female mayor in history.

Democrat Loni Kavulich Loiselle captured the seat after defeating a Republican opponent in the spring primary and capturing the uncontested race in Tuesday’s general election.





Loiselle says she’s eager to serve the community she credits helping raise her. She also says she is proud to carry on her father‘s legacy of public service.

Sid Michaels Kavulich was the 114th District State Representative who died in 2018 while serving his fourth term.

Reporter Mark Hiller will have more on Kavulich Loiselle’s journey to history on Eyewitness News at 6 p.m.