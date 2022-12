LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — History is being made in Luzerne County as the first-ever regional police department is about to hit the streets.

The new Wyoming Area Regional Police department will combine the Exeter Borough, Exeter Township, Wyoming Borough, West Wyoming Borough, and West Wyoming police departments.

