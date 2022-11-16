EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The International Olympic Committee confirmed the first ever “Olympic Esports Week” will be held in Singapore between June 22 and 25 in 2023.

According to the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the event is being held in hopes of building the development of virtual sports within the Olympic Movement.

The IOC says the event in Singapore will showcase the latest technologies, panel discussions, education sessions, and show matches.

The event will also be the first in-person finals for the Olympic Esports Series. In 2021, the Olympics hosted a virtual series that had participants from over 100 countries compete in simulated sports such as baseball, motorsport, cycling, rowing, and sailing.

“The first Olympic Esports Week marks an important milestone in our ambition to support the growth of virtual sports within the Olympic Movement. We believe the exciting new format of our virtual sports competition, with live finals to be staged for the first time, is an opportunity to collaborate further with esports players and to create new opportunities for players and fans alike. It is a perfect opportunity to be partnering with Singapore, which has a history of supporting innovation in the Olympic Movement, hosting the inaugural Youth Olympic Games in 2010, so we are looking forward to working together closely.” IOC President Thomas Bach

The IOC said details on how to participate in and watch the event will be released in early 2023.