WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tuesday is the first-ever National Fentanyl Awareness Day, a day meant to educate people on the dangers that fentanyl poses.

Stefanie Wolowink, with the Wyoming Valley Drug and Alcohol Services, said that fentanyl is one of the biggest challenges that drug and alcohol service workers face. She said that a lethal dose could be the size of just two grains of salt.

Wolowink said that fentanyl is so dangerous because it’s so cheap to use it to cut so many drugs and people have no idea they’re even getting it. Dealers are also selling users fentanyl claiming its oxycontin or Adderall, using social media apps.

If you or someone you know is struggling with a substance abuse disorder you can reach out to places like Wyoming Valley Drug and Alcohol Services for help.