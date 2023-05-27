LONG POND, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Pocono Airshow’s first day was a spectacular hit.

Thousands came out to watch death-defying aerial stunts and capped off with the Blue Angels roaring into the Poconos.

Seven Blue Angel F-18s and two U.S. Air Force F-22s were some of the aircraft’s highlighted in Saturday’s event.

First-timers at an airshow and those who’ve followed the Blue Angels for years talked about their favorite aerial maneuvers.

“When they take off from an airport or an airbase, the diamond burner loop, their first maneuver they do, that’s my favorite,” said Dan Fisher a longtime viewer.

“I love when they do the flyover, cause it’s really loud, that’s my favorite part,” says Laura Mozziallo a first-time viewer.

If you didn’t get a chance to catch the show Saturday, gates open Sunday at 11 and another flight takes off at 1.