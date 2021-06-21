First day of summer marks return to normalcy in the commonwealth

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Summer is here and we’re returning to some type of normalcy in Pennsylvania. Many people say, after the year we’ve all had, they’re excited to soak in the sunshine and enjoy the great outdoors.

“There’s so much going on in the world, it’s nice to get out,” said Janet Rifenbery from Beaumont.

Most COVID restrictions have been lifted and we’re nearing the end of the mask mandate in the commonwealth. This comes just in time for everyone to enjoy the summertime, including many events that didn’t happen last year.

“It’s good because I’ve been stuck inside, and my parents call me a room-dweller because I stay in my room a lot, so it’s good to be outside again and I’m glad the sun’s out again,” said Max Harris of Binghamton.

“Love it. Love the summertime, especially in Wilkes-Barre. It’s nice here, it’s breezy. If it gets too hot, just go down there by the bridge, nice and cold breeze from the river. River is clean now you can swim in there. I would. I do,” James Jackson from Wilkes-Barre said.

Jackson says he loves the summer so much; he’s getting ready to move down to Florida.

“This wintertime out here, woah, it’s brutal. I’m too old for that anymore,” Jackson said.

As more people get vaccinated, we inch closer and closer to returning to normal and just in time for summer. The mask mandate is set to end in Pennsylvania exactly one week from Monday.