First day in new schools cut short by weather

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Students lined up in the rain outside of Northeast Intermediate waiting to be taken to their new schools.

Though families are happy students are going back to class, it’s been a challenging week.

“It’s frustrating for the kids, the uncertainty of what the future is going to hold for them with their schooling. I mean they’re taking a lot of kids and splitting them up into two different schools. I know it’s a lot for the kids and the schools as well.” Stated parent Alan Delsantro.

Grandparent Linda Glover said, “My son has to bring them every morning and thank god we’re retired so we’re able to do it. But my granddaughter’s been frustrated from missing school.”

Friday was supposed to be the students first full day back to school. Due to inclement weather, they will only be going for a half day.

“There is nothing you can actually do about the weather it just is what it is. That’s God’s plan and not ours. But the first day back to be having a half day, that’s frustrating too.” Glover told Eyewitness News.

Parents and grandparents are still searching for more answers from the school as to why these issues happened in the first place.

“How long was this going on? You know? Everybody was left in the dark. Nobody knew. We trust in the schools to take care of our children and then this happens. So that’s a mystery and that’s concerning I would imagine for parents.” Delsantro said.

But students are just happy to be back in class no matter what the circumstances.

“I missed school so much. I would sit at home staring at my phone thinking when is school starting. I just get bored.” Stated 6th grader Patricia Kabeya.