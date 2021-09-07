First day back for 10,000 students at Isaac Tripp Elementary in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One of the largest school districts in our area is back in session.

Scranton School District welcomed 10,000 of its students to Isaac Tripp Elementary School.

Elementary students at Isaac Tripp are stomping their way into the new year in a good way. The new school will be a blur but will eventually become clear for nearly 200 former Bancroft students.

“Everybody is new at Isaac Tripp. I am new, we have new administration, we have new faculty, we have new kids, so we are all learning together,” said Isaac Tripp Elementary School Principal Shannon Rucker.

A big welcome sign inside and an even bigger sign outside show you just how together they are. In June, the Scranton School Board voted to close the George Bancroft school in order to save money.

“No more Bancroft. We’re Isaac Tripp and we welcome you, we’re new together, we’ll learn and we’re going to have a great school year,” said Rucker.

“A credit to our staff, a credit to our teachers for making our kids feel comfortable in the new building and looking forward to a new school year,” said Melissa McTiernan, the Scranton School District Superintendent.

A school year that has brought change and relief for all grades. At the high school level students who do not live within walking distance have been given a new alternative.

“We’re really excited to be able to offer students that live past the two-mile mark transportation this year,” explained McTiernan.

Now, parents or students can pick up their monthly COLTS bus passes at either West Scranton High School or Scranton High School.