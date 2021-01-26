First COVID-19 death reported at SCI Muncy

MUNCY, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Officials with the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC) reported the first COVID-19 related death at SCI Muncy, on Tuesday.

The DOC says a 62-year-old inmate, who had underlying medical conditions, was taken to the hospital where she tested positive for the coronavirus. She died five days later.

The inmate was serving a 10 to 40-year sentence for burglary. She had been at SCI Muncy since 2013.

