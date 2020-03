WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Luzerne County Coroner’s Office is reporting the first death related to COVID-19 in the county.

According to a release from Luzerne County Manager David Pedri, the 70-year-old man died Tuesday at a local hospital.

According to reports received he had recently traveled outside the Continental US and had preexisting health issues.