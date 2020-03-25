First case of COVID-19 in Lycoming County

LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – As novel coronavirus spreads throughout the Commonwealth, it has made its way into Northcentral Pennsylvania. Health officials confirmed the first positive case of COVID-19 in Lycoming County.

The Lycoming County Commissioners and Department of Public Safety were notified by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency.

Reporter Morgan Parrish asked Joe Wright of Williamsport, “If he ever thought it would come to Lycoming County?” He replied, “No, I wasn’t thinking it would happen nowhere to tell you the truth.”

“Kind of expecting it, but not this soon,” said Calvin Campbell of Williamsport.

In a news release, the Department of Public Safety says it is following plans and doing everything possible to fight the spread of the coronavirus. Those in the community are doing their part, as well.

“People, like when they get in closer than six feet, I try in a nice and firm way to let them know that they should keep their distance with the current virus we have,” said Campbell.

Lycoming County Coroner Charles Kiessling says he is working daily with other coroners and medical examiners, as well as the Department of Health, PEMA and other agencies as they prepare for anything.

“What I think about this virus, I never knew it would happen in my lifetime. Ain’t nothing we can do about it just pray people don’t get too sick about it,” said Wright.

Eyewitness News reached out to the Williamsport Mayors’ Office, as well as the Lycoming County Commissioners, they say they are all working to get out any updated information as soon as it becomes available to them. In the meantime, they’re urging everyone to stay away from others as much as possible.