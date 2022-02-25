‘Firkin’ Friday marks parade season kickoff

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The countdown is on to one of the biggest events in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania, the annual Scranton Saint Patrick’s Parade.

It’s just two weeks away and it comes two years after the last time the parade was able to be held in March.

The pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 parade and last year’s parade was postponed until September.

But this year, it’s back on track and tonight, people in Scranton got an early start on celebrating.

Tapping the firkin keg signifies the kickoff to parade season in Scranton. Dozens came out for the return of the tradition at Cooper’s Seafood House after a two-year hiatus.

“This is our fundraiser, we’ve done it several times, but this is the first time since covid, so it’s a little exciting for us to be back into the swing of things,” stated Jaime Hailstone, president, of the Saint Patrick’s Parade Association.

Green-colored beer flowed from the firkin as guests raised a pint for the upcoming Scranton Saint Patrick’s Parade on March 12.

Besides drinks, the parade association sold t-shirts and raffle basket tickets to raise money.

“We want to give everyone who comes to the parade a wonderful experience. And it’s important to us to be able to bring in pipe bands. And it’s difficult, it’s not cheap, we have to pay for them to come,” explained Hailstone.

Bagpipers are just one of the staples of the historic parade that draws thousands to the Electric City. Many Scrantonians consider it to be the biggest party of the year.

“My cousins all come in so it’s usually a big deal for my family we all go out together so we have a big dance party at night at Stalter’s so it’s usually really fun,” stated Kathleen Cunningham.

Fun for all generations. Former Grand Marshal ‘Buddy’ Cosgrove was part of the very first Scranton Saint Patrick’s parade in 1962.

“Well I haven’t missed a parade yet and we look forward to it every year. My children always went, we used to sit in front of the hotel Casey for the first couple parades,” explained Cosgrove.

And now yet another one on the horizon thanks to a lot of hard work, community support and Irish pride.