Fireworks to blame for Luzerne County blaze

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Investigators say fireworks are to blame for a fire that broke out in Wilkes-Barre Sunday night.

The fire broke out on the 100 block of Westminster Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Eight people who resided in the residence were forced to evacuate, along with the families of the residences on either side of the building.

Fire investigators tell Eyewitness News that fireworks were the cause of the fire.

There were no reported injuries.

The Red Cross is assisting those impacted by the fire.