Fireworks show scheduled to occur in Clarks Summit Friday night

CLARKS SUMMIT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — While some places in our region have decided to cancel their fireworks shows this evening, at least one location says the show is still on.

The Rotary Club of the Abingtons is scheduled to have some food and entertainment for visitors this evening. The fun can be found at 1555 Newton Ransom Boulevard in Clarks Summit.

There will be music, food trucks, and children’s entertainment. The firework display is scheduled to begin when it gets dark.