Fireworks show scheduled to occur in Clarks Summit Friday night

News
Posted: / Updated:
MOT_FIREWORKS_SKY_GEN_1498771017356.jpg

CLARKS SUMMIT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — While some places in our region have decided to cancel their fireworks shows this evening, at least one location says the show is still on.

The Rotary Club of the Abingtons is scheduled to have some food and entertainment for visitors this evening. The fun can be found at 1555 Newton Ransom Boulevard in Clarks Summit.

There will be music, food trucks, and children’s entertainment. The firework display is scheduled to begin when it gets dark.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos