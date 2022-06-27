HEPBURN TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With many people ready to light the fuse on their Fourth of July celebration, officials want to remind residents about where you can and cannot light your fireworks.

Each year fireworks cause 19,500 fires, according to the National Fire Prevention Association. The state fire commissioner is reminding residents that fireworks cannot be discharged within 150 feet of an occupied structure, regardless if a person is present.

The Hepburn Township Volunteer Fire Company says to always have a bucket of water nearby in case of a fire.

They said to watch children when handling sparklers because they’re still technically a firework.

So far this season, they haven’t responded to any accidents involving fireworks, but say it’s about staying safe and carefully reading the directions. They also reminded people to never use fireworks while under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

