Fireworks display preparations underway in Susquehanna County

THOMPSON, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) When you think of July 4th you usually think of fireworks. We took a behind the scenes look at what the professionals use to light up the sky.

“Once you get into the display fireworks. Like we’re shooting I don’t even know if there is a limit for grams of powder. They get pretty big,” said Kevin Callender, a licensed fireworks specialist.

The Thompson Hose Company in Susquehanna County has licensed professionals who put on firework shows for the public. The setup for the firework shows are more complex than fireworks you can light from home.

“We build them into racks and secure them in the ground and keep the shells pointing up. We use high density polyethylene, it’s a lot safer than say PVC pipe. If a shell explodes in the tube, it turns into shrapnel and it’s like a grenade going off,” Callender explained.

When it comes to setting off any fireworks, safety is top priority.

“Personally we wear all our protective gear, turn out coats, Nomex hoods, I wear eye protection and gloves. Anything we can do to try and keep ourselves safe if something goes wrong,” he added.

Typically, the Thompson Hose Company has their own show on the fourth. But due to COVID-19, it’s been postponed this year.

“Even under the green conditions, we’re limited to a crowd of 250 people. Which on firework night in Thompson the town is packed. So there is no way to accomplish social distancing. So we had to postpone. We’re hoping to do something on labor day,” said Callender.