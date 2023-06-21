SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fireworks are causing sparks to fly in local counties leaving many residents concerned.

In Lackawanna County, a meeting was held to discuss firework use at the upcoming Fourth of July celebration.

Fireworks, despite being entertaining to some, are a concern for others.

With the Fourth of July coming up, residents spoke to Scranton City Council on Tuesday about the use of fireworks.

“People have children that have to go to sleep, people have to go to work the next day or get up early in the morning, and they can shoot off fireworks til one in the morning? That’s ridiculous,” said Scranton resident Les Spindler.

“When they are doing fireworks, they are also drinking, and some occasions, doing drugs,” said Joan Hudowantiz, resident of Scranton.

Being a densely populated and close-knit city, the noise of fireworks isn’t the only issue.

“But it’s also a danger to other people’s properties and danger to the people themselves setting them off,” said Scranton City Council member Doctor Jessica Rothchild.

Fireworks may only be used between 10:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m. on four holidays; Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, and News Year’s Eve.

Scranton’s mayor, Paige Cognetti, understands the concerns citizens have about people setting off fireworks in the city and says people can plan ahead once new limits are in place.

“Gives a little bit of certainty to people that have pets, people with dogs, people with PTSD or veterans, that way they know that the consumer-grade fireworks should only be going off on those four holidays,” Mayor Cognetti said.

Mayor Cognetti believes this is a step in the right direction for everyone

“This is trying to be good neighbors, trying to balance, safety with celebration. That’s always our goal here in Scranton,” Mayor Cognetti explained.

The council unanimously agreed to continue the discussion on stricter fireworks regulations.

Eyewitness News was also told anyone who violates the regulations will be fined up to $300.