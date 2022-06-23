HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The acting Pennsylvania Fire Commissioner and the Burn Prevention Network came together on Thursday to urge citizens to protect their loved ones and property.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, fireworks were involved with 15,600 injuries in emergency room visits in 2020.

“Our message today is clear, fireworks are not toys,” said Charles McGarvey, the Pennsylvania State Fire Commissioner

The State Fire Commissioner gave the following suggestions to stay safe on Independence Day:

Never allow children to play with fireworks which can burn at temperatures of at least 1200 degrees.

Only allow adults to light fireworks one at a time, then quickly back away.

Never point or throw fireworks at another person.

Keep a bucket of water or garden hose handy in case of a fire.

Never pick up or try to relight fireworks that have not fully ignited.

After the fireworks have burned, fully douse them with water before picking them up or disposing to prevent trash fires.

Never use fireworks after consuming alcohol, or other medications or substances that can impair judgment or the ability to react quickly to an emergency.

Whether attending a professional display or using consumer fireworks, always remain at a safe distance from the ignition location.

Be sensitive to neighbors and their pets, particularly if military veterans live nearby.

There are a few restrictions under Pennsylvania State Law, they include the following restrictions:

People under 18 may not purchase or use consumer-grade fireworks.

Consumer-grade fireworks can’t be ignited or discharged on public or private property without permission from the property owner

Consumer-grade fireworks can’t be discharged from a motor vehicle or building

Consumer-grade fireworks can’t be discharged toward a vehicle or building

Consumer-grade fireworks cant be discharged while the person is under the influence of alcohol, or any other controlled substances.

Consumer-grade fireworks can’t be discharged while the within 150 feet of an occupied structure

Under state law, Pennsylvanians who are at least 18 years old may purchase and use Class C, otherwise known as consumer-grade, fireworks.