EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— If you are looking to see fireworks for this 4th of July, Eyewitness News has compiled a list of fireworks that will be happening across the region.

Here is a list organized by county:

Bradford County

Saturday, June 24, Canton Fireman’s Fair, Canton Fireman’s Fairgrounds, Starting at dusk

Tuesday, July 4, Fireworks at Lent Farm, Herrickville: Starting at dusk

Columbia County

Saturday, July 1, Fireworks at Crispin Field, Berwick: Starting at dusk

Tuesday, July 4, Millville Firemen’s Carnival, Millville Community Park, Millville: Starting at 10 p.m.

Tuesday, July 4, Independence Day Celebration, Bloomsburg Town Park, Bloomsburg: Starting at dusk

Saturday, July 8, Millville Firemen’s Carnival, Millville Community Park, Millville: Starting at 11 p.m.

Lackawanna County

Saturday, July 1, Clarks Summit 4th of July Celebration, Abington Heights Middle School, Clarks Summit: Starting at dusk with a rain date of July 2, 2023

Saturday, July 1, Hurricane Hills Motocross Fireworks, Hurricane Hills SportsCenter, Greenfield Twp: Starting at 9 p.m.

Monday, July 3, Scrantastic Spectacular Fireworks Show, Lackawanna County Courthouse, Scranton: Starting at dusk

Tuesday, July 4, Railriders Game, PNC Field: Moosic: Starting following the game

Wednesday, July 5, Queen of Angels Parish July 4th Celebration, Jessup Veterans Memorial Field, Jessup: Starting at dusk

Saturday, July 8, North Pocono fireworks Extravaganza, North Pocono Football Stadium, Moscow: Starting at dusk with a rain date of July 9, 2023

Saturday, July 15, Covington Township Annual Firemen’s Picnic, Covington Twp. Fire Co., Covington Township: Starting at dusk

Luzerne County

Saturday, July 1, Fourth of July weekend fireworks and movie night, Garden Drive-In, Hunlock Creek: Starting at 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 1, City of Nanticoke’s Annual Big Bang 4th of July Celebration, Big Daddy’s LCCC Parking Lot, Prospect Street, Nanticoke: Starting at dusk with a rain date of July 2, 2023

Monday, July 3, Wright Township Independence Fireworks, Wright Township Park, Wright Twp: Starting at 9:30 p.m. with a rain date of July 5, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration, Kirby Park, Wilkes-Barre: Starting at dusk

Tuesday, July 4, Backwoods 4th of July Extravaganza, Backwoods Bar and Kitchen, Dallas: Starting at dusk

Lycoming County

Saturday, July 1, Crosscutters Game, Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field, Williamsport: Starting following the game

Monday, July 3, Montgomery Firework Celebration, Montgomery Park, Montgomery: Starting at dusk

Tuesday, July 4, Williamsport “Set The Night to Music” Fireworks Extravaganza, Area of Hampton Inn Williamsport Downtown off 1-180, Williamsport: Starting at 9:40p.m.

Monroe County

Saturday, July 1, Eastburg’s Big Bang Fireworks, East Stroudsburg community Alliance, East Stroudsburg: Starting at dusk

Saturday, July 1, Shawnee Mountain Fireworks Display, 401 Hollow Road, East Stroudsburg: Starting at dusk with a rain date of July 7, 2023

Sunday, July 2, Camelbeach Mountain Waterpark Independence Day Fireworks, Camelbeach Mountain Waterpark, Tannersville: Starting at dusk with a rain date of July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, Skytop Lodge Fourth of July Celebration, Skytop Lodge, Skytop: Starting at dusk

Saturday, July 15, Fireworks Extravaganza, American Legion Post 927, Gilbert: Starting at 8:30 p.m.

Northumberland County

Saturday, July 1, Shamokin- Coal Township Fireworks, Glen Burn Bank, Shamokin: Starting at 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday, July 4, Watsontown’s Fourth of July Celebration, Watsontown Memorial Park, Watsontown: Starting at 9:15 p.m.

Saturday, July 8, Sunbury Celebration, David L. Persing Complex, Sunbury: Starting at 9:30 p.m. with a rain date of July 9, 2023

Pike County

Tuesday, July 4, Fireworks Over Lake Wallenpaupack, Wallenpaupack Area High School, Hawley: Starting at dusk with a rain date of July 5, 2023

Schuylkill County

Sunday, June 25, Independents Day Celebration, Minersville Area Little League Complex, Minersville: Starting at dusk with a rain date of June 26, 2023

Saturday, July 1, Shenandoah Heights Fire House Centennial Celebration, 148-150 Swatara Rd, Shenandoah Heights: Starting at dusk

Saturday, July 1, Mahanoy City Fireworks, Mahanoy Area Football Field, Mahanoy City: Starting at 9 p.m.

Monday, July 3, Frackville Area Fireworks, Little League/Softball Complex, Frackville: Starting at dusk with a rain date of July 5, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, Port Carbon 4th of July Fireworks, Monument Hill, Port Carbon: Starting at 9:30 p.m.

Snyder County

Saturday, July 1, Middlecreek Valley Antique Association Annual Fireworks Show,

Sunday, July 2, Family Fun, Food and Fireworks!, Susquehanna Valley Country Club, Hummels Wharf: Starting at 9 p.m.

Susquehanna County

Saturday, July 1, Thompson Hose Company Independence Day Celebration, 53 Water St, Thompson: Starting at 10 p.m.

Tuesday, July 4, July 4th Celebration Montrose, Montrose Lake, Montrose: Starting at dusk

Friday, July 7, Union Dale Volunteer Fire Dept. Picnic, Main Street, Union Dale: Starting at 10:15p.m with a rain date of July 8, 2023

Tioga County

Tuesday, July 4, Tioga County 4th of July Celebration, Mansfield University, Mansfield: Starting at 9:30 p.m.

Union County

Friday, June 23, Union County Veterans 4th of July Celebration and Fireworks, Wolfe Field, Lewisburg: Starting at 9:30 with a rain date of June 24, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, New Berlin 4th of July Fireworks, Towns Commons Along Penns Creek, New Berlin: Starting at 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 4, Mifflinburg 51st Annual July 4th Celebration, Mifflinburg Community Park, Mifflinburg: Starting at 9:45p.m

Wayne County

Saturday, July 1, Downtown Honesdale Fireworks Celebration, Honesdale Central

Park, Honesdale: Starting at dusk with a rain date of July 7, 2023

Sunday, July 2, Lake Ariel Fireworks Display, Lake Ariel Beach, Lake Ariel: Starting at dusk with a rain date of July 8, 2023

Wyoming County

Monday, July 3, Tunkhannock July 4th Celebration, Tunkhannock High School Athletic Field, Tunkhannock: Starting at dusk with a rain date of July 5, 2023

If you know of any other fireworks happening in the area let us know at newsdesk@pahomepage.com.