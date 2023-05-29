LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are asking for assistance in locating a fireplace that was reportedly stolen in Liberty Township on May 18th.

PSP states that the owner of the fireplace is a 62-year-old man from Milton.

Troopers describe the stolen item as a black gas fireplace with gold trim. They estimate that it is valued at around $6,000.

Police are urging anyone with any information regarding the theft to contact PSP Milton at (570) 524-2662 and reference incident number PA 2023-647098.