EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Firefly Watch Community Science Project is hosting a big community science project to learn more about fireflies.

Some questions this project will answer are:

Are firefly populations growing or shrinking?

What could lead to changes in their populations?

To participate all you need to do is spend at least 10 minutes outside once a week observing fireflies in one location. Anyone in North America is able to participate.

The first thing you need to do to participate is identify a location to consistently observe the fireflies. Then get to know the fireflies. After that count how many fireflies you see over the course of 10 minutes and observe their flash patterns.

The Firefly Watch Community Science Project also asks that you record the fireflies’ habitat type, precipitation, artificial light, etc.