STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Firefighters put their lives at risk every day to save others in their communities. During Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month local departments are speaking out about the risks that come along with the job.

Cancer is the leading cause of death among firefighters as they have a 99% higher risk of being diagnosed with cancer than the U.S. Population.

In 2022 alone the International Association of Firefighters saw nearly 75% of its members die from occupational cancer.

Eyewitness News spoke with David Smalley the assistant fire chief of Stroud Township Volunteer Fire and Todd Martin, the current President and Former Chief of Stroudsburg Fire, who’ve both been diagnosed with two different types of cancer and now work to spread awareness of the issue at their fire stations.

The pair has decades of experience as first responders and say preventative measures such as washing down gear at the scene of a fire and wearing protective equipment are strictly enforced for safety.

“We focus so heavily on doing our jobs, firefighting, rescue, whatever the department might do that it’s just one more step that we need to take and kind of keep in the forefront of doing our jobs,” explained Assistant Chief Smalley.

“I think my part, especially with our fire company and with the others throughout the county, is more advocacy. I try to be there to support, to try to make people understand what you need to do. You need to educate yourself, you need to maintain your own safety,” said former chief Martin.

Both Smalley and Martin say this is a tough issue to discuss but that it’s important to be addressed so its members know the proper steps to take for their own safety.