WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With more electric vehicles on the road, the risk of vehicle fires goes up.

This is why several fire departments in our area are participating in training sessions to stay up to date on the latest e-v technology to help better fight those fires.

35 firefighters from different departments attended a high voltage vehicle battery fire awareness training to stay up to date on electric vehicle fire safety as the number of electric cars on the road increases.

“New technology has changed the way we need to do our job,” said Damian Lendeacky the assistant fire chief in Wilkes-Barre City.

That is why the Wilkes Barre City Fire Department along with its mutual aid partners of the Kingston Borough, Plains Township, and Hanover Township Departments.

Are getting up-to-date training on electric vehicle fire safety.

The training keeps the firefighters and the public safe.

Fire officials say that electric vehicles are not less safe than typical cars, but that when they do catch fire it requires a different skillset than normal.

“The high voltage that’s in the batteries, we wanna know where it at and how to keep our firefighters safe with fires and extricating people from vehicles,” added Fire Cheif Lendeacky.

The training goes over things like identifying vehicles, learning about the construction of high voltage batteries, how to safely get people out of electric cars… and the new terms that come along with electric vehicles.

“We’ve had a change in how we attack vehicle fires,” says Stephen Martin lead instructor of ESI equipment.

Martin, who leads these trainings says in the U.S. there are around 200,000 vehicle fires a year.

Electric vehicles make up a larger percentage of these fires so training like this can significantly help fire departments.

“Because of the technology that’s there the best way I can put it is that we’re using traditional methods on a nontraditional vehicle. and to show them some expert ways to combat the situation, keep themselves safe, keep the public safe, and extricate people from the situation too,” continued Martin.

Fire officials say they’re also looking into purchasing some new equipment specifically designed to fight those kinds of fires.