PARADISE TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Firefighters were on the scene of a fire in Monroe County that officials say started in the laundry room.

Firefighters from the Pocono Mountain Fire Department tell Eyewitness News they responded to a reported structure fire around 11:30 am on Wednesday.

According to first responders, they believe the fire started in the laundry room and then spread to the rest of the home.

Thankfully, everyone in the home, including pets, made it out safely.

Most of the fire has been put out, but firefighters are still working on putting out several hot spots in the home.

The structure of the home is still intact, but the interior of the home suffered damage from the fire as well as water used to extinguish the fire officials say.

Eyewitness News will update this article as more information is made available.