HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Hanover Township Fire Department and Plymouth Borough Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Lee Park Little League fields on Thursday morning.

Officials tell Eyewitness News the report came in around 4:25 a.m. and multiple departments were called to the scene.

Investigators said first responders were able to put out the fire within 20 minutes of their arrival.





The cause of the fire is still unknown, but according to the Hanover Township Police Department, the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshall is investigating.