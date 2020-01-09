Firefighters injured in early morning house fire

STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Firefighters battled frigid temperatures early Thursday morning after a home caught fire in Monroe County.

Two firefighters sustained minor injuries during the response, but stayed on scene after being checked out by medical personnel.

First responders were initially called to the home on Larson Lane in Stroud Township around 12:30 Thursday morning for an automatic fire alarm. When they arrived on scene, the homeowner was waiting on the porch and reported smoke on the first floor of his home.

Eventually the smoke turned into flames that engulfed the home, causing firefighters to begin a response that lasted at least six hours overnight.

Temperatures in the teens caused a number of issues during the emergency response. Hoses became frozen, nozzles had to be thawed, and water runoff froze almost instantly when it hit the ground.

Officials say the home is a total loss and a State Police fire marshal will be investigating.