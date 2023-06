AVOCA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A home is heavily damaged after a fire in Luzerne County and a few firefighters received some injuries.

It started Tuesday afternoon on the 800 block of Grove Street in Avoca.

Eyewitness News was on scene as multiple crews from both Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties were trying to control the flames.

Fire crews confirm everyone in the home made it out safely, but a few firefighters suffered minor injuries.