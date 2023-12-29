SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A two-alarm fire broke out at a barn on Pecora’s Road in Sugarloaf Township Friday afternoon.

According to the Sugarloaf Township Fire Department, crews were called to the scene of a barn fire around 4:15 p.m.

Officials said firefighters from several fire companies in southern Luzerne County area responded to the alarm with the Sugarloaf Fire Company taking the lead.

Fire Chief Duane Hildebrand tells 28/22 News that a chimney from a wood stove ignited wood in the attic portion of the barn causing the blaze.

The flames heavily damaged the barn.

The chief says there were no injuries in that fire in Sugarloaf.