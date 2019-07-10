Firefighters evacuate business as roof collapses

RINGTOWN, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A business in Schuylkill County is destroyed after a fire early Wednesday morning.

The fire sparked just before 1:30 a.m. at Ringtown Mill and Hardware on West Main Street in Ringtown.

When crews arrived on scene, the building was fully engulfed in flames. Fire crews from Schuylkill, Luzerne, and Columbia counties were all called to the scene.

After ten minutes of trying to knock down the flames, firefighters had to evacuate the building as the roof began to show signs of collapse. The roof did eventually fall to the ground.

No injuries were reported. The building is considered a total loss.

There’s no word yet on a cause.