MOUNT CARMEL, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Firefighters responded to a fire that ignited Wednesday morning in Mount Carmel.

According to the Northumberland County Department of Public Safety, a call came in for a fire around 11:25 a.m. at the intersection of East Fifth and Hickory Streets in Mount Carmel.

Courtesy: Northumberland County’s Fire and Rescue Firewire

Fire crews from Northumberland, Schuylkill, Snyder, and Columbia Counties all responded to the blaze as flames and smoke quickly overtook the building

The Department of Public Safety says emergency responders were able to get the blaze under control, but firefighters currently remain on the scene to ensure it’s extinguished.

This is a developing story and 28/22 News will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.