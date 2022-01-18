Thirteen pets died in Berwick house fire

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews worked for multiple hours to put out a house fire that killed 12 cats and one dog.

The call came in just after 6:00 am Tuesday morning for a fully involved structure fire in the 300 block of East 10th Street. Over a dozen firefighters were on scene battling the blaze that was seen coming from the roof. Crews are dealing with heavy smoke at this time.







The homeowner confirmed that 12 cats and one dog died in the fire. Eyewitness News will continue to update you with the latest information as we get it.