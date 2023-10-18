HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews battled flames at a plastics business in Luzerne County early Wednesday morning.

Flames broke out at Pactiv Evergreen formerly known as Fabri-Kal on Lions Drive in Hazle Township just after midnight.

Several local fire departments responded to the scene as flames broke out in the roof of the building.

Officials believe the fire started from welding that was happening Tuesday.

The scene was cleared just after 5 a.m. and employees were allowed to return to work.

All employees were evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Sydney Kostus live at 5:00 a.m.