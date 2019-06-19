Firefighters attend Saving Our Own program

CENTERMORELAND, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – More than two dozen are firefighters gathered in Wyoming County for a presentation on preventing fire-related cancers.

The Pennsylvania Fire and Emergency Services Institute and the Northmoreland Township Volunteer Fire Company hosted a Saving Our Own program in Centermoreland.

The presentation focused on helping firefighters take necessary steps to reduce the risk of fire-related cancers. A former fire chief of the Harrisburg Fire Department was the keynote speaker.

He said one way to help reduce firefighters’ exposure to carcinogens is for crews to keep their masks on after the fire is extinguished.

