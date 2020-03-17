Dunmore firefighter shares emotional experience after deadly fire

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) It has been one week since a mother and her two children died in a horrific fire in Lackawanna County.

A third child later died, leaving their father and another daughter the only survivors from the family.

Eyewitness News talked with one firefighter who put his own life on the line to try and save the Session family.



“A passer-by called and heard people yelling for help,” said Lt. Eric Shigo of the Dunmore Fire Department.

Around midnight last Monday, Eric Shigo and a team from the Dunmore Fire Department responded to this home on Third Street in the borough.



“I made entry to the third floor into the apartment and the other firefighter was tending to the victim that jumped from the third floor window.”

Shigo as by himself inside the burning building when he heard coughing coming from inside the apartment. He located 3-year-old Serenity Session.



“At that point it hit me that the reports were true. There are victims in here. And I just immediately grabbed up the three-year-old and then made my way out.”

By this time, the lieutenant says, the home was becoming more engulfed.

After handing the first victim off to his ladder truck driver, Shigo went back in to rescue 1-year-old Dallas Session.



“I did eventually make my way out and then I got all the way down to the ground floor.”

Dallas died Thursday at Lehigh Valley Hospital.

Shigo’s rescue was stopped when it became too dangerous to re-enter the building.



When first responders sign up to do the job, they understand what could be at stake. But they say nothing can prepare them mentally for what happened last week.

Two days after the fire, the department held a stress de-briefing with EMS and county dispatchers.



“We all sat around and talked about that night and what happened and what everybody did and just different ways we can cope,” Shigo said.

A true brother and sisterhood in a time when everyone needs each other.

Eric Shigo was injured the night of the fire. He tells us he’s doing well and hopes to return to work soon. A cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and is under investigation.