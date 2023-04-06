OLYPHANT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Multiple crews responded to a fire that broke out in Olyphant Thursday morning, injuring two people, including a firefighter.

According to the Olyphant borough fire chief, around 5:00 a.m. a fire started inside and upstairs in a double home in the 600 block of South Valley Avenue.

The Olyphant borough chief of police said the fire spread quickly throughout the building where 11 people, including 4 children live.

Everyone was evacuated from the home with one person sustaining burn injuries and one fighter injured while trying to put the fire out.

At this time the fire chief tells Eyewitness News the fire has been extinguished and the home is a total loss.

The chief stated the damage is too bad to determine the cause at this time.