NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One firefighter was injured and a home is destroyed after a fire in Nanticoke Tuesday night.

According to Nanticoke Fire Chief Mark Boncal, crews were called to a house fire in the 2000 block of West Union Street just before 9:00 p.m.

Chief Boncal say there was a fire in the basement that spread to the rest of the home. Firefighters say getting into the building was difficult due to “hoarding conditions” they encountered when they arrived.

They say the first floor collapsed in the rear of the building and the home is a total loss. Boncal says the homeowner passed away and the home was vacant at the time of the fire. Family members were in the process of cleaning out the property.

One firefighter was treated on the scene for an injury.

A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal is investigating what started the fire.