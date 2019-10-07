Firearm confiscated at Williamsport Regional Airport

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Cogan Station man was stopped at the Williamsport Regional Airport Saturday after authorities say he tried to bring a loaded gun on a plane.

Transportation Security Administration officers spotted the .25 caliber gun, which was loaded, in the man’s carry-on bag at a checkpoint X-ray machine. Montoursville Borough Police were promptly contacted. The firearm was confiscated and the man taken in for questioning.

Nationwide, 4,239 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags last year, a 7% increase from 2017.

Individuals who bring firearms to the checkpoint are subject to possible criminal charges. Travelers with concealed firearm permits are not allowed to bring guns onto airplanes in their carry-on bags.