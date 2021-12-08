Firearm charges land Williamsport man in prison for five years

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Williamsport man has been sentenced to five years in prison for firearm-related offenses.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Joshair Jones, 19, of Williamsport was sentenced to five years imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Jones was in possession of the firearm between August 1 and August 16, 2020, said U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus.

Court papers say law enforcement recovered the firearm on August 16 and further examination revealed fingerprints that matched Jones’.

According to a press release, during Jones’ sentencing hearing, evidence was presented of Jones being involved in a shooting that occurred in July and that Jones was in possession of a rifle as well.

During the hearing, the court heard recordings of Jones discussing his role in the shooting. As well as, a possible retaliation shooting that may have occurred as individuals threatened to do so in a residential neighborhood in Williamsport, court papers say.

The release reads, the court also heard a recording of Jones directing another individual to bring him the semi-automatic police seized on August 16.

U.S. District Court Judge Matthew W. Brann sentenced Jones to five years, the maximum penalty allowed for his crimes, stating Jones was one of the more dangerous individuals who had come before him.