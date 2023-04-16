EAST CHILLISQUEQUE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire in Northumberland County turned a barn to rubble Sunday afternoon.

The Union County Communication Center tells Eyewitness News Union County fire companies were dispatched to the barn fire in the 800 block of Mexico Road around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Emergency service officials said crews on the scene were able to get the fire under control around 2:50 p.m.

There were no reported injuries on the scene.

Crews have not announced what may have been in the barns yet. There is also no word on what may have caused the fire at this time.