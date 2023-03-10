MCADOO, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Officials from the McAdoo Fire Company said a car crashed into one of their trucks while responding to an earlier crash on Friday.

Officials said first responders were dispatched to a crash near the I-81 Exit 138 off-ramp at 5:41 p.m.

While directing traffic for the crash, McAdoo fire officials say someone driving on the interstate crashed into the back of their truck.

A representative from the McAdoo Fire Company said no one involved in the fire truck and car crash was injured.

First responders remind drivers to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles on the side of the road.