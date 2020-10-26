Fire that killed one, displaced 100 ruled accidental

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire that killed one and displaced 100 others has been ruled accidental. Officials say it started on the 6th floor in an apartment of a 62-year-old man.

The coroner has not yet identified the fatality. We talked to the acting superintendent of fire about the extent of the damage and detailed the rescue efforts used for entrapment as well as how long people will be displaced, which at this time is unclear.

Reporter Julie Dunphy talks to people who are displaced and gathering belongings from their apartment or relatives apartments, they describe the event and what it’s like inside now on later editions of Eyewitness News.

